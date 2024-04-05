30-year-old star rumored to be joining WWE reportedly in Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend

WWE has brought in some big names from World Wonder Ring Stardom over the past several years. A former Stardom champion was recently spotted at the WWE World event.

The Stamford-based company hosted a massive event ahead of WrestleMania XL that housed several big names from the promotion. There are reports that 30-year-old Giulia was also present during the WWE World event on Thursday night.

Giulia is a five-time Stardom champion who has made a name for herself in the Japanese wrestling industry. She was rumored to be present in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of The Show of Shows, and recent reports suggest that she was part of the WWE World event before WrestleMania XL.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Giulia is currently in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of WrestleMania weekend, but there is no clarification regarding her involvement at The Show of Shows. PWInsider also confirmed this report, while adding that Giulia was spotted taking pictures with fans at the WWE World event.

Along with Giulia, Rossy Ogawa was also spotted at the event. It will be interesting to see what the two might have in store for fans in the coming days.

Giulia could show up at WWE WrestleMania XL

It has been heavily rumored for months that Giulia will be joining WWE in the future. She will likely stick around in Japan a little longer to help Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion get off to a good start.

However, the Stamford-based company could use Giulia at WrestleMania XL to plant the seeds for a future alliance and rivalry. The 30-year-old star could get involved in one of the matches involving other Japanese superstars to get some notice right away.

Fans could see her come out during the match between Damage CTRL and the team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill. She could play a major role in the heel team’s win if she makes an appearance, and might tease an alliance with the group in the coming months.

Alternatively, she could play a major role in the outcome of the match between Bayley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship. The Role Model is the favorite to win the title from The Genius of the Sky at The Show of Shows.

However, Giulia's involvement could lead to Bayley's loss at The Show of Shows. The angle will immediately bring a lot of heat toward the young star and propel her to the top as a heel in the Stamford-based company.

