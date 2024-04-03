Top Japanese wrestler must help IYO SKY win against Bayley at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon, and one of the marquee matches on the card is for the WWE Women's Championship between IYO SKY and Bayley. With their rivalry reaching its apogee, WWE should add another layer to this saga at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Renowned Japanese pro wrestler Giulia must make a surprise appearance at the Philadelphia extravaganza to help IYO SKY win her match against The Role Model. WWE has a great opportunity to make it happen, as it will give rise to unimaginable things and create a buzz.

The Triple H-led creative has delivered some of the most astounding things in the past when it came to unraveling surprises. With Giulia seemingly a free agent now, the Stamford-based promotion must make it happen at WrestleMania 40 for the following reasons:

Giulia will travel to the US for WrestleMania 40

Giulia's contract with Stardom was reported to expire in March 2024. A recent report from Tokyo Sports reveals that the Japanese wrestler will fly to the United States to watch WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The 30-year-old appearing at Lincoln Financial Field opens up endless possibilities. WWE has a very good avenue to make negotiations, strike a deal, and add her to the roster.

Since Giulia will be in Philadelphia for WWE's annual spectacle, she must make a shocking appearance and help IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley.

To bolster the WWE women's division

Giulia is one of the top stars in the world of pro wrestling and made a name for herself at Stardom. Despite initially showing interest in her, AEW did not ink a deal with the 30-year-old star.

Therefore, WWE needs to capitalize on this by signing her and booking her shocking appearance in the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 40. This will bolster the WWE women's division and pave the way for many dream matches and feuds in the future.

To elevate and take Damage CTRL to a whole new level

Giulia must shock the world at The Show of Shows and help IYO SKY win her match against Bayley. As a result, this will take the ongoing Damage CTRL saga to a whole new level and add a new chapter to it.

The 30-year-old star should join forces with the heel stable, which will help WWE build one of the strongest female factions in its history. Not only will this give rise to ineffable things, but it will also make for some really good storylines.

Therefore, Giulia must help IYO SKY in her battle against The Role Model at WrestleMania 40.

