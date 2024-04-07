"Welcome" - Triple H unveils major signing ahead of WrestleMania

Triple H welcomed the newest addition to the WWE roster today on social media. Night 1 of WrestleMania XL will air live tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The star in question is Giulia.

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania tonight, WWE held NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center. It was an entertaining event that saw a new NXT Women's Champion crowned. The Game was active on social media throughout the show and praised several stars following the six-woman tag team match at the premium live event. During NXT Stand & Deliver, popular star Giulia was shown in the crowd.

The veteran performed in World Wonder Ring Stardom from 2019 to 2024 and was rumored to be heading to WWE. Those rumors came true tonight as the veteran was shown during today's premium live event. Triple H took to social media to react to Giulia's picture with him and welcomed her to WrestleMania weekend.

"Welcome to #WrestleMania XL Weekend, @giulia0221g. #StandAndDeliver," he wrote.

WWE star reveals what Triple H has brought back to the company

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has shared what Triple H has brought back to the promotion as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Graves noted that The Game has brought reality back to the show. He said that the company was missing reality-based storylines in recent years but they have returned under The King of Kings.

"That's I think an element that was missing from particularly WWE for quite some time, was the personal issue, the reality aspect of it. Yes, we've got the most amazing athletes in the world, but as a fan I know when I grew up I loved it a little bit more when I really thought that these two guys couldn't stand one another, and they might get into it backstage, and it feels a lot more organic and reality-based." [4:28 – 4:54]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The anticipation for WWE WrestleMania XL is off the charts and the show is just a few hours away. It will be interesting to see if Triple H has any surprises in store for fans during the premium live event.

