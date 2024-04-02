Triple H has brought something back to WWE that has been missing for a long time, Corey Graves says (Exclusive)

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently gave his thoughts on Triple H's approach to storytelling.

In July 2022, Triple H replaced his father-in-law Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead after honing his craft as NXT's head booker for a decade. The 14-time world champion has not been afraid to highlight real-life issues on WWE television, particularly since CM Punk returned in November 2023.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves praised his boss for bringing back reality-based storylines:

"That's I think an element that was missing from particularly WWE for quite some time, was the personal issue, the reality aspect of it. Yes, we've got the most amazing athletes in the world, but as a fan I know when I grew up I loved it a little bit more when I really thought that these two guys couldn't stand one another, and they might get into it backstage, and it feels a lot more organic and reality-based." [4:28 – 4:54]

Watch the video above to hear Graves' update on what his relationship is like with CM Punk after years of animosity.

Corey Graves highlights two more changes since Triple H took over

The finale to the March 25 episode of RAW was widely viewed as one of the best show-closing moments in recent WWE history. In the final few minutes, The Rock busted Cody Rhodes open in the parking lot while repeatedly swearing at him.

Corey Graves believes the segment between The Rock and Rhodes is proof that the WWE product is changing under Triple H's leadership:

"That's something I know that Hunter [Triple H] has been very proud of and worked very, very diligently toward bringing more of that into our product, and look no further than how we went off the air on Monday night with The Rock and Cody. From the strong language to seeing the old crimson mask for the first time in a long time, there's definitely change happening." [4:54 – 5:15]

In the same interview, Graves provided an update on his in-ring status two years after being cleared to wrestle again.

What do you make of the current WWE product? Let us know using the discuss button.

