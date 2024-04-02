Corey Graves provides update on his WWE in-ring status (Exclusive)

WWE commentator Corey Graves is in no hurry to return to the ring despite being cleared to wrestle again.

In 2014, Graves was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion issues. The 40-year-old went on to become an NXT announcer before moving to the main roster in 2016. He is currently SmackDown's lead commentator, having worked as a play-by-play announcer for several years.

Graves spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter ahead of WrestleMania XL. Asked about a possible dream opponent, the former NXT Tag Team Champion made it clear he is focusing on his commentary career:

"I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted," Graves said. "I got cleared. It was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for something to scratch that itch. But since I've slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that's actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on." [7:29 – 7:56]

Corey Graves calls the in-ring action on Friday nights alongside color commentator Wade Barrett. Almost a decade on from his in-ring retirement, the broadcast team member is enjoying his new lead announcer position:

"As much as this is the biggest sports entertainment company on the globe, it can be Groundhog Day from time to time, and you see the same faces and you do the same things. I honestly was on autopilot half the time doing SmackDown and RAW, from a color [commentary] perspective, so to have this new role, I've been able to put 100 percent of my focus and energy in that." [7:58 – 8:17]

Corey Graves is open to wrestling again

Between 2011 and 2014, Corey Graves was part of WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT developmental systems. He wrestled several current top stars during that time, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Although he is happy in his current WWE role, Graves is not ruling out the possibility of wrestling again one day.

"With that said, if the opportunity ever presented itself where it made sense, where it could be part of a larger story, I'm beyond the point of I don't need that WrestleMania moment for my own ego. I just am a willing participant and another character that can hopefully be thrown into the mix in some capacity, as needed, but I think I've scratched the itch fairly well recently." [8:17 – 8:41]

Corey Graves added that Punk and Rollins would be ideal opponents if he ever wrestles again. He also joked that the hard-hitting Gunther is someone he would rather avoid:

"Any of those guys, I mean, I would love to step in the ring with Seth again," Graves continued. "Seth was one of my favorite opponents in FCW and NXT when we were first coming up. I would love to step in the ring with Punk again. It's been many, many years. And as far as my personal favorite these days, I'm a big Gunther fan, I'm in no hurry to step inside the ring with The Ring General!" [8:48 – 9:09]

Graves' last match ended in a no contest against Troy McClain at WrestleMania Axxess in 2014.

