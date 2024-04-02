WWE star is friends with CM Punk again after years of animosity (Exclusive)

CM Punk's strained relationship with some of his fellow WWE stars has been a major talking point since he returned to the company in November 2023. In an exclusive interview, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves provided a positive update on his friendship with The Best in the World.

In 2018, Graves reacted to Punk's UFC fight against Mike Jackson by claiming his long-time friend "abandoned" him. He also implied that the polarizing star no longer wanted to be associated with him simply because he worked for WWE.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves confirmed he and Punk are friends again:

"I am proud to report that it's all water under the bridge. Actually, at the Royal Rumble, I finally had a chance in person [to talk]. I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series backstage, but it was chaotic. He had just come back. Everything was at 11 at the moment. The day of the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes, and we cleared the air, [and] had a nice long chat." [5:31 – 5:54]

CM Punk and Corey Graves apologized to each other

On January 27, CM Punk ended a 10-year WWE in-ring absence by competing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He tore his triceps during the contest, meaning he will not wrestle at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

Corey Graves added that he is genuinely happy to have Punk back in WWE following their backstage conversation at Royal Rumble 2024:

"We both apologized for some things over the years and realized that this is where we both belong, this is where we both wanna be, and it's been a really exciting time for me personally to be able to rekindle a friendship that meant so much to me over the years, and I am truly as excited to have Punk here under the WWE banner as just about anybody." [5:55 – 6:17]

Graves commentates on SmackDown every week alongside Wade Barrett. Punk will be part of the RAW announce team at WrestleMania XL to commentate on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Drew McIntyre.

