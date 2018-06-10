WWE News: Corey Graves reveals why he called out CM Punk on Twitter

Graves shared his opinion of his former friend on Twitter following his loss at UFC 225

Corey Graves publically called out Punk for "abandoning" him

What's the story?

CM Punk lost his second UFC match last night by decision and this has since led to a negative reaction to the former WWE Champion on Twitter with his former friend Corey Graves even weighing in on Punk's disloyalty to his wrestling friends in recent years.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this week CM Punk won his lawsuit against WWE doctor Chris Amann which meant that he wasn't forced to pay $4 million to the company that he walked away from back in 2014.

Punk has been focused on his UFC career over the past few years, which could be why he has neglected many of his wrestling friends that he once saw as his family when he was part of WWE. The former World Champion cut ties with many of his friends in WWE when he left the company but none have been as outspoken as Corey Graves.

The heart of the matter

Graves picked the perfect time to call out the UFC star since his name was all over the news this morning and the WWE commentator decided that he had waited too long to voice his opinion on his former friend.

Maybe abandoning everybody who stood by your side, even when we weren’t supposed to, only to have you turn your back on us wasn’t the right move after all? No anger. Only sadness. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

Graves explained in a number of Tweets that he once had so much respect for Punk that he was the first person to hold his son because Graves himself couldn't be there. He went on to explain that he had dinner with Punk the week after he left but The Second City Saint went on to betray him.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion went on to suggest that Punk had turned his back on him based on the fact that he still worked for WWE. Grave even stated that he tried to resolve the issue by texting him a number of times but he has had no response.

Dude, I’m far from distraught. I’m in a good place. I’m just really bummed that I had a true friend turn his back on me for no other reason than the company that employs me. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2018

The issue has completely escalated from there, to the point where fans are suggesting that Punk won't have a great reaction to Graves airing his dirty laundry and The Savior Of Misbehavior responded by Tweeting "I'll fight him."

What's next?

CM Punk's UFC future is looking in doubt after his second straight defeat and the latest update was that he was taken to hospital for a facial CT scan following the loss to Mike Jackson. It is expected that there will be an update on Punk's future in the coming weeks after he's recovered from his latest outing in the Octagon.

Do you think Graves is right in calling Punk out publically? Have your say in the comments section below!