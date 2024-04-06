Triple H sends message praising several WWE stars following outstanding match

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has taken to social media to send kind words to several stars following their outstanding match.

The wrestling world is eagerly anticipating Night One of WrestleMania XL later tonight. However, fans also packed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia today to take in NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. A new champion was recently crowned during the ongoing premium live event.

A huge Six-Woman Tag Team match also took place during Stand & Deliver. Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan battled Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Izzy Dame. Hail was able to lock in an Armbar and Dame tapped out to end the contest.

Triple H took to social media to praise the victors of the match. He noted that the three stars represented the future of WWE and you can check out his post below.

"#WWENXT’s Women’s division grows bigger and brighter every day, and these three Superstars are an example of that.#WWENXT’s Women’s division grows bigger and brighter every day, and these three Superstars are an example of that. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for @theahail_wwe@kelani_wwe and @FallonHenleyWWE #StandAndDeliver," he wrote.

WWE star confirms Triple H made a big change after replacing Vince McMahon

SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently explained how Triple H allows commentators more freedom in WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Corey Graves commented on the different styles of leadership between Triple H and Vince McMahon. He noted that The King of Kings allows the talent to have freedom and is no longer getting constant instructions in his headset during shows.

"I think the biggest change has been the amount of freedom that the talent has, myself included. I'm not micromanaged. Michael Cole is no longer micromanaged. And, of course, there are gonna be rules and guidelines. I still have various people in my ear. It's just no longer a constant stream of consciousness," he said. [From 3:10 – 3:32]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Paul Heyman praised the veteran's leadership during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony last night and revealed that he will always be a "Paul Levesque Guy". It will be interesting to see if The Cerebral Assassin makes an appearance during WrestleMania XL.

