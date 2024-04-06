New champion crowned at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

A new champion has been crowned today at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The premium live event is ongoing at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Lyra Valkyria has been very impressive as NXT Women's Champion. She had a very memorable feud with Becky Lynch last year and it culminated in Valkyria defeating The Man to become champion at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 24, 2023.

Valkyria put together an impressive title reign but it has now come to an end at the hands of a former champion. Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyra had a great match today at NXT Stand & Deliver. The action went back and forth for several minutes before Perez took control of the match.

Perez got Valkyria trapped in a crossface in the middle of the ring and the 27-year-old desperately tried to escape. However, she had no choice but to tap out, as Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career.

Perez has reportedly impressed many WWE officials with her recent performance on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see who she feuds with next on NXT.

