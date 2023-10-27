WWE Superstar Becky Lynch breaks silence for the first time since losing NXT Women's Championship

The Man of WWE, Becky Lynch, has finally broken her silence since losing her NXT Women's Championship. Lynch took some time recently to reflect on her championship reign and on the developmental brand as a whole.

The WWE Universe was stunned when 27-year-old Lyra Valkyria defeated Lynch in the main event of Night 1 of NXT Halloween Havoc. The bout came to a dramatic end when Valkyria reversed a Manhandle Slam into a roll-up, ending Lynch's 42-day reign as champion.

In a recent post on social media, Becky Lynch made her first public comments following her loss, conveying respect to the young up-and-coming stars of the NXT brand and endorsing Valkyria as the future of the brand's women's division.

"The NbeXT era has come to an end. I am immensely proud of my run as NXT womens champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers to open challenges on Raw and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster. @real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands." - Becky Lynch, Instagram

The post clearly indicates that Becky Lynch will no longer be competing on the NXT brand, prompting many to believe that she will eventually return to Monday Night RAW – just in time for the lead-up to Survivor Series next month.

Becky Lynch reportedly had multiple injuries heading into NXT Halloween Havoc

In an exclusive report from Bodyslam.net, Becky Lynch was said to be "banged up" heading into her NXT Women's Championship match with Lyra Valkyria.

According to the report, sources noted that the issue was not connected to Lynch's previous arm injury at NXT No Mercy and that it mostly played no role in the match result.

What comes next for Lynch is difficult to pinpoint. While The Man's traditional modus operandi would lead fans to believe she will want to go after a World Championship, WWE's newest signee, Jade Cargill, has made her presence known to Lynch on multiple occasions. Could this lead to an epic bout between the two sooner rather than later? We will have to wait and see.

What did you think about Lyra Valkyria's win? What are your thoughts on Lynch's NXT run? Let us know in the comments section below!

