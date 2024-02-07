Why was NXT General Manager Ava forced to deactivate her social media accounts? Impact of The Rock’s WWE return and more

The Rock's recent return on SmackDown has led to severe chaos in WWE. After The People's Champion teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, several fans revolted on social media. These fans claimed Cody Rhodes was the rightful contender to face Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

While some fans revolted by making the face-off video of The Rock and Roman Reigns the most disliked video on YouTube, others revolted unacceptably. A certain section of fans began hurling abuses at The Rock's daughter, Ava, on X/Twitter.

Not only abuses, but Ava also received several death threats on the platform. This led to the NXT General Manager deactivating her social media account. As of now, Ava is only active on Instagram. It remains to be seen if she decides to come back to X/Twitter in the future.

Despite going through so much for something she never did, Ava made her appearance on the latest episode of NXT. To everyone's delight on social media, Ava was greeted with plenty of cheers from the crowd in the arena.

Wrestling veteran says WWE could involve a major star in a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock

Despite the backlash it has received, a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is indeed massive. Not only are the two individuals blockbuster names in wrestling, but the fact they are real-life cousins simply adds to the aura of this potential match at WrestleMania 40.

However, as per wrestling veteran Bill Apter, when Roman Reigns and The Rock meet in the center of the ring, they won't be alone. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Apter mentioned the Stamford-based promotion would most likely involve Cody Rhodes in the match.

Apter said:

"If it's The Rock and Roman [Reigns], Cody [Rhodes] is gonna be there. There is gonna be something with Cody there, whether he is doing commentary, there is gonna be something going on. What if the powers that be say whoever wins tonight, Cody gets them at Monday Night RAW. The strongest Monday Night RAW every year is the one after WrestleMania. The TV world, streaming, non-streaming, everything will explode. RAW will never see a rating like this if they haven't seen ever."

While the angle suggested by Bill Apter makes sense, several fans on social media are fixated on the idea of Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books a match between The Rock and Reigns or whether they allow Rhodes to finish his story.

