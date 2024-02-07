According to a veteran, WWE may be cooking up another twist in The Rock versus Roman Reigns feud.

While nothing has been officially announced, everything is pointing to a showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Many fans were left upset with Cody Rhodes being essentially overshadowed after he gave up his spot to face Reigns at 'Mania. This has led to much discussion in the pro-wrestling community, as a majority want The American Nightmare to properly 'finish the story.' Bill Apter now has a different take on the matter.

Bill Apter believes that Rhodes' big match could happen sooner than expected. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran speculated Cody being involved in the Rock and Roman Reigns' match at WWE WrestleMania in some capacity. This could lead to the title changing hands in the RAW episode just after the PLE.

"If it's the Rock and Roman, Cody [Rhodes] is gonna be there. There is gonna be something with Cody there, whether he is doing commentary, there is gonna be something going on. What if the powers that be say whoever wins tonight, Cody gets them at Monday Night RAW. The strongest Monday Night RAW every year is the one after WrestleMania. The TV world, streaming, non-streaming, everything will explode. RAW will never see a rating like this if they haven't seen ever." [16:40 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what WWE plans to do with the current situation before WrestleMania.

