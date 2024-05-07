Former WWE champion listed in new role ahead of NXT

WWE NXT is set to present the fallout from Spring Breakin' 2024 later tonight. New spoilers and the match order have just leaked for the episode, as well as details on a veteran star and his status with the company.

Shawn Spears finished up his five-year run with AEW on December 31 as his contract expired. The 22-year veteran returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in February for his third stint with the company since 2006. Since then, he has picked up three wins and six losses, including his return match over Uriah Connors, aka Brogan Finlay, at Roadblock on March 5. Spears' biggest loss came against Joe Gacy at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

The Chairman began working a behind-the-scenes role last month as he was shadowing NXT Producer Johnny Moss for two matches on the April 16 episode - Tatum Paxley's win over Thea Hail and Lola Vice's win over Sol Ruca. Now, an update from Fightful Select reveals that WWE is moving forward with a new role for the former Tye Dillinger.

The internal run sheet for tonight's NXT event lists Spears as a co-producer for two matches scheduled for the Level Up tapings. The matches will be revealed later tonight, but this indicates that officials are impressed with the Spears experiment, which he has wanted since returning.

In addition to Pete Dunne, WWE began trying out another familiar face as a producer following a recent shocking departure. The other weekly NXT TV producers include Oney Lorcan, Wesley Blake, Fit Finlay, Steve Corino, Terry Taylor, AJ Winkler (Alexander James), Matt Bloom, Norman Smiley, Johnny Moss, Robbie Brookside, and Shawn Michaels.

WWE NXT spoilers for tonight's episode

Tonight's loaded NXT episode will feature more build to the upcoming Battleground PLE now that Spring Breakin' is over. Mike Rome is set to return to NXT as the ring announcer, while Alicia Taylor is going to SmackDown.

The Women's Combine announced for tonight will see the top 12 performers advance to qualifying matches, which will determine names for the six-woman Battleground Ladder Match to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion. WWE indicated today that footage will air from a Combine recently held at the Performance Center.

WWE has Duke Hudson vs. Lexis King planned for tonight, according to a spoiler update from Fightful Select. Ridge Holland is planned to be involved. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. No Quarter Catch Crew is also scheduled for the show. The D'Angelo Family is set to appear during this match.

WWE previously announced Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs for tonight. Word from backstage is that Ivar and North American Champion Oba Femi are planned to be involved, perhaps to make it a tag team bout. WWE also announced Shayna Baszler vs. Karmen Petrovic for this week's NXT. Lola Vice and Natalya are set to have a role with their respective allies.

General Manager Ava is the only name listed for the Combine segment, which will feature a graphics element. This may indicate that Ava will introduce the previously-taped Combine highlights. The Combine and King vs. Hudson are listed for the same TV segment, while the following are all booked for two segments: Lee vs. Briggs, the Women's Championship match, and Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan.

The match and segment order for tonight's NXT has been revealed, as seen below. The order is subject to change.

Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs Shayna Baszler vs. Karmen Petrovic No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe Mia Yim vs. Arianna Grace Trick Williams appears on a special edition of Supernova Sessions Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan Women's Combine Lexis King vs. Duke Hudson NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends vs. Chelsea Green

Fans can catch NXT tonight starting at 8/7c on USA Network. Sportskeeda Wrestling will stay up to date with all the latest news from the show.

