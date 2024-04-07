WWE has been planning new championship for almost a year - Reports

WWE Superstars chase titles from their first day as pro wrestlers, and there are various championships to choose from. A backstage source has just revealed details on plans for a new championship, which looks to be a welcomed addition for talents and fans.

NXT General Manager Ava appeared during today's Stand & Deliver PLE to announce the all-new NXT Women's North American Championship. This is related to the NXT North American Championship, which was introduced in 2018 and is currently held by Oba Femi. The Rock's daughter praised the NXT women's division and said the inaugural Women's North American Champion will be crowned "soon," but no other details were provided.

WWE officials have been planning this new secondary title for the NXT women's division, according to Fightful Select. A new report notes that the Women's North American Championship has been in the works since late 2023.

While not announced as of this writing, sources expect a tournament to be held over the next few weeks to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. The finals, or at least the first title defense, could end up taking place at the NXT Battleground PLE on Sunday, June 9.

Ava made her announcement after the trios match that saw Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley defeat Izzi Dame, Kiana James, and Jacy Jayne. The former Schism member said the near-12-minute match proved NXT has the best women's division in all of pro wrestling, and she truly believes the division is the backbone of NXT.

The fourth annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver PLE took place earlier today from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and was a major show for various reasons.

In addition to the matches and attendance record, WWE put a front-row spotlight on former Stardom talent Giulia. Triple H also tweeted during the show to welcome her to WrestleMania Weekend but did not directly confirm the signing.

Giulia has been a free agent since leaving Stardom at the end of March. She is a former NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

