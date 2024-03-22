"WWE is on fire" - Returning superstar explains reason behind his comeback after five years

WWE star Shawn Spears has opened up about his return to the company. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4th, he came back to the Stamford-based company.

Spears' first stint with the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2019. After exiting the promotion, he signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he began calling himself "The Chairman." He also became a part of The Pinnacle, which consisted of MJF, Wardlow, and FTR.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Spears opened up about his return to WWE, stating that the company has never been better in terms of numbers:

"Let's be honest. Let's be clear as day, I'm not going to tell you guys anything you don't already know. WWE is on fire. Across the board, the numbers have never been better. I don't know all the numbers. Don't get me wrong. I don't know all the numbers, but what I do know of them is that we are smashing record after record. The attendance is going through the roof. The merchandise is off the charts. That wheel that we talked about is spinning faster and stronger than ever. So to be able to come back into that and be a spoke on that wheel again and be able to contribute in any way that I can, is massive.” [H/T: Wrestling News]

Shawn Spears wants to end his career in WWE

During the same interview with Fightful, Shawn Spears admitted he wanted to end his professional wrestling career in his current home promotion.

Spears is currently feuding with Ridge Holland and has shown a different side of himself since returning to the company. Spears said:

"I will say, though, that in a perfect world—this is me hoping—that this is the last stop. This is it. Regardless of my in-ring future here or what not, I can confidently say that I will finish my career here in WWE."

It will be interesting to see what plans NXT has in store for Spears heading into Stand & Deliver.

