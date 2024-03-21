43-year-old WWE star who returned under Triple H's regime makes a major claim about his in-ring future

WWE Superstars have delivered beyond expectation under Triple H's regime, as The Game has provided more creative freedom to the performers compared to the previous management. Recently, a 43-year-old star made a major claim about his in-ring future following his return.

Earlier this year, Shawn Spears made a shocking return to WWE and joined NXT after he attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair. The former Perfect 10 showcased a different side following his return to the Stamford-based promotion after a brief stint with All Elite Wrestling.

The veteran is set to make a name for himself on the developmental brand and reach new heights as Shawn Spears. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Spears spoke about his plans for the brand and revealed that he wants to finish his in-ring career with WWE.

"So now that I am here and I am in town, I’m working every day and I am performing in NXT every Tuesday night. But I’m still home. Now it’s just about finding the perfect balance, which will come in time. So luckily the schedule has always ended up working out in my schedule, for whatever reason it is."

Spears hopes to wrap up his career at the Stamford-based promotion.

"I will say, though, that in a perfect world—this is me hoping—that this is the last stop. This is it. Regardless of my in-ring future here or what not, I can confidently say that I will finish my career here in WWE." [H/T - Fightful]

Shawn Spears on which title he would like to win under Triple H's WWE regime

The Intercontinental Championship's legacy spans across decades in the world of professional wrestling. The workhorse title has at times been the star of the show and superstars have always aimed to win that title at least once in their careers at the Stamford-based promotion.

A few years ago, Shawn Spears was asked about Triple H's new regime after Vince McMahon's exit. During a conversation with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Spears revealed he always wanted to win the Intercontinental Championship in the promotion.

The dream can now become a reality for the 43-year-old star as he returned to WWE for the first time in years. It will be interesting to see how he potentially climbs his way to the top and captures the workhorse title under the new regime.

What are your thoughts on Shawn Spears' return?

