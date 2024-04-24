Major WWE name set for new role as backstage producer - Reports

The WWE machine is made up of several moving parts, from the superstars to the front office workers. One important behind-the-scenes job is that of the producer, and new details have just leaked on a veteran star seemingly transitioning into a backstage role.

Robert Stone began wrestling in 2000 and was a multi-time champion in TNA and the indies. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2019, and while the 40-year-old has been a manager for the most part, he has wrestled a few NXT matches. Stone has also managed several NXT Superstars, including Indus Sher, Riddick Moss, Chelsea Green, and Aliyah, among others. His longest-running was also his main client - Von Wagner, who was released from the company this past week.

The former Robbie E is set to work as a WWE Producer for the first time at tonight's NXT Spring Breakin' show, according to Fightful Select. Stone is listed as the co-producer, alongside Matt Bloom, for tonight's match between Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker.

It also noted that there are no current plans for Robert Stone to be paired with another NXT Superstar in the storylines. Wagner's departure seemingly left the former TNA X-Division Champion alone, but there's no word yet on whether officials had plans for Stone to produce matches before last week's release.

Mr. Stone has wrestled two matches in 2024 so far. He and Wagner were defeated by Noam Dar and Oro Mensah on the February 13 episode, then Stone was destroyed by Lexis King on March 12.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 updated line-up

The NXT brand will present Night One of the Spring Breakin' 2024 special tonight on the USA Network. The episode will air live from the Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE currently has four matches and one segment announced for tonight. The episode will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT Championship against Trick Williams with a stipulation that if Williams fails to defeat the champion then he must leave NXT.

Below is the current line-up:

Week One, April 23

Contract signing for NXT Underground match between Natalya and Lola Vice

Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino vs. Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp

No DQ Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defends vs. Trick Williams. Trick must leave NXT if he loses

Week Two, April 30

NXT Underground: Natalya vs. Lola Vice

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Ivar

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend vs. The Authors of Pain