Where is WWE NXT Spring Breakin'? (Episode 790, April 23, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

The third annual WWE NXT Spring Breakin' is set to take place tonight, and many major prominent stars are scheduled to appear on the show. However, unlike its predecessors, the special edition of the event will have two parts this year.

The April 23, 2024, episode of NXT will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The second part of Spring Breakin' will be held on April 30, 2024, at the same location.

The first two Spring Breakin' events held in 2022 and 2023 were also held at the same venue in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin': Timing and Venue

City: Orlando, Florida

Venue/Arena: WWE Performance Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

What can fans expect from WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024?

For the first week of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024, four matches have already been announced. Two of those bouts will be contested for the brand's top championships.

In early 2023, Sol Ruca was one of the many victims of the anonymous attacker in NXT, which turned out to be Blair Davenport. Since then, both women have cost each other crucial matches. To settle the score, Ruca requested to face Davenport in a No Disqualification Match at the upcoming special event. NXT's general manager Ava later disclosed that it would be a Beach Brawl.

At Stand & Deliver 2024, Roxanne Perez won the NXT Women's Championship again by defeating Lyra Valkyria, who had Tatum Paxley on her side. The former partners are now feuding. As a result, Perez will defend the gold in a Triple Threat match against Valkyria and Paxley tonight.

No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne) has been feuding with the D'Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo) over the past few weeks. Tonight, the two sides will compete in a six-man tag team match.

Trick Williams will compete in a high-stakes match on tonight's show. At Vengeance Day, he failed to win the NXT Championship held by Ilja Dragunov after Carmelo Hayes betrayed him. Now that Hayes is taken care of, Williams has another chance to defeat Dragunov for the title. However, if the upstart loses, he will have to leave the brand.