Roxanne Perez makes WWE history, joins the exclusive club alongside Charlotte Flair and 43-year-old star

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez etched her name in NXT history this past weekend as she joined an exclusive club consisting of Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler.

At the Stand & Deliver 2024, The Prodigy went one-on-one against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. After an intense match, she defeated Lyra at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and bagged the Women's Title.

This is the second time that Perez has won the NXT Women's Championship. She was also the one to end Mandy Rose's historic 413-day reign back in December 2022.

On X (formerly Twitter) WWE announced that with her title win at Stand & Deliver 2024, Roxanne Perez became the only third woman, alongside Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler to reign supreme twice as NXT Women's Champion.

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez made her WWE RAW debut this past Monday. The NXT Women's Champion defeated Indi Hartwell in a singles match.

Charlotte Flair sends a two-word message to WWE Hall of Famer

Even though The Queen has been out of in-ring action since December 2023, she has been active on social media and keeping up with the members of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently acknowledged Hall of Famer Paul Heyman's legacy in the business. The Wiseman took his rightful place after being inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 for his years of service in professional wrestling last week.

Charlotte Flair shared a backstage picture with The Bloodline member on social. She gave Paul Heyman a new nickname that even fans cannot deny.

"❤️ @HeymanHustle be undeniable!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 14-time Women's World Champion has been working hard during her recovery process and seems to be back in the ring sooner than expected. Fans will have to wait and see if she challenges Bayley for the Women's Championship on SmackDown following his massive return.