WWE: Charlotte Flair sends two-word message to Paul Heyman

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair sent a two-word message to wrestling veteran Paul Heyman.

This past weekend was a roller coaster for The Wiseman. He was first inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 and on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, Heyman witnessed Roman Reigns getting dethroned at the hands of Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After The Tribal Chief suffered an upset at Showcase of the Immortals, the 58-year-old legendary manager comforted him and hugged him on the ramp. Charlotte Flair also joined the ranks to appreciate and acknowledge Paul Heyman's legacy in the pro wrestling industry.

The Queen took to X/Twitter to share a backstage picture with The Wiseman giving him a major title upon his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Charlotte Flair wrote:

"❤️ @HeymanHustle be undeniable."

Check out the 14-time Women's World Champion tweet below:

Paul Heyman leaving WWE to join AEW only on one condition, says veteran

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently discussed the possibility of Paul Heyman leaving World Wrestling Entertainment to join AEW.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan mentioned it would require Tony Khan to give full ownership to The Wiseman if he wants to lure him from WWE. He said:

"What do you mean if they (AEW) can take like they got Paul Heyman as part of their like writing team? Paul Heyman ain't going anywhere. The closest he ever came with TNA at the time, he'd have to have a vested interest in the whole operation, is the way it was gonna work if he came to TNA. So unless Tony (Khan) is willing to give up part of the ownership toward it, Paul ain't coming, especially now at this part of his time in his career, and his age right now. No way. He's got a money meal ticket right now that he can just stamp for the rest (of his life) until he wants to finish. Why would he mess? Why would he screw that up?"

The Rock showed up on this week's Monday Night RAW, without other Bloodline members. Fans will be excited to see what Paul Heyman has to say following Reigns' loss at WrestleMania 40.

