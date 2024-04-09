Paul Heyman leaving WWE for the second time to join AEW might happen if Tony Khan gives him full ownership, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has addressed the remote possibility of Paul Heyman leaving WWE to join AEW.

The Wiseman's second stint with the Stamford-based promotion (2012 - present) has been nothing short of exceptional. He has managed some of the bigwigs like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, to name a few. But his alliance with Roman Reigns as part of the long-running Bloodline saga has been considered by many as the finest work of his career.

Heyman recently took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame class. His passionate speech at the ceremony last weekend showed how committed he is to the 'Paul Levesque era.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan explained why Paul Heyman isn't going to leave WWE anytime soon.

The TNA legend added that it would require Tony Khan to give up his full ownership of AEW to lure the special counsel of The Bloodline from WWE:

"What do you mean if they (AEW) can take like they got Paul Heyman as part of their like writing team? Paul Heyman ain't going anywhere. The closest he ever came with TNA at the time, he'd have to have a vested interest in the whole operation, is the way it was gonna work if he came to TNA. So unless Tony (Khan) is willing to give up part of the ownership toward it, Paul ain't coming, especially now at this part of his time in his career, and his age right now. No way. He's got a money meal ticket right now that he can just stamp for the rest (of his life) until he wants to finish. Why would he mess? Why would he screw that up?" Morgan said. [47:54 - 48:34]

Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on AEW

In an interview with Sports Media, Paul Heyman revealed whether he watches AEW:

"Do I watch AEW? Of course I do, but I also watch everything else that’s out there as well," Heyman continued. "If I can get my hands on Buenos Aires Championship wrestling, I’d watch it. if I can get my hands on Antarctica All-Star Wrestling, if there is such a thing, I’d watch it. I watch anything to do with this industry."

The Wiseman was last seen on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, which saw Roman Reigns finally lose his Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. Have we seen the last of The Bloodline? Fans must tune into SmackDown this Friday to find out.

