Paul Heyman breaks silence after Roman Reigns' loss and his emotionally vulnerable moment

Roman Reigns finally lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania to Cody Rhodes, bringing his reign to an end at 1316 days. Now, Paul Heyman has broken his silence and spoken out about it.

At WrestleMania, Cody finished his story and won the title that he had been gunning for for more than one year. Now that he's done that, with Reigns having carried the title for so long, there's no assurance of what's next for him at this time. He was spotted hugging Heyman at the top of the stage after his match.

Ahead of WWE RAW this week, Heyman decided to finally say what he thought needed to be said the most after Reigns' loss. He decided to not even acknowledge Rhodes, and instead propped up his Tribal Chief yet again. He shared a picture on his Instagram stories of the moment that Reigns was holding up his title.

He talked about how long Roman Reigns had held the title, saying "1316 days." He also then acknowledged The Tribal Chief, for what could be the final time - "Greatness Acknowledged."

The star carried the company on his back for a long time

The Rock and Cody Rhodes are starting a new story but Roman Reigns' future is uncertain

The Rock has to go away and has already hinted at a return to challenge Cody Rhodes later on. He wants to challenge the star whether he's the champion or not.

However, with this happening at one side, after Reigns lost the title unless he challenges Rhodes in a rematch, his future is not quite as certain.

While WWE SmackDown should see more clarity about what happens with Roman Reigns next, a championship-less Tribal Chief might have his issues with The Bloodline, but it remains to be seen how that plays out.

Fans will have to wait until SmackDown before Reigns' future gets some sort of direction.

