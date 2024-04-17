Popular WWE star seemingly 'taken out' after recent controversy

A popular WWE star was seemingly "taken out" after being embroiled in a recent controversy.

Drew Gulak is one of the best technical wrestlers in NXT. Given his experience, he trains other wrestlers and helps them prepare for matches. A couple of months ago, he took Charlie Dempsey under his wing, which marked the beginning of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

However, Drew Gulak's career took a dark turn when Ronda Rousey recently claimed that he inappropriately grabbed her drawstring during her time with WWE. These accusations have been the talk of the town in recent weeks, and it looks like WWE has taken action.

Tonight on NXT, the D'Angelo Family came out to address the crowd when they were interrupted by the No Quarter Catch Crew. However, Gulak wasn't present with them. Tony said that Charlie came to him last week to get rid of one of his own (indicating Gulak), and now it was time to pay up. They discussed "taking out the trash." However, Charlie Dempsey said it needed to be done for the industry's good, and they would not pay him.

When Tony D'Angelo hinted at pursuing the NXT Heritage Cup, Charlie said he wouldn't let him disgrace it. This led to a brawl between both factions.

It will be interesting to see if this means that Gulak was fired from the company after Ronda Rousey's accusations.

