Ronda Rousey levels accusations against male WWE Superstar; says she confronted him immediately 

Ronda Rousey has recently accused a male WWE Superstar of pulling the string of her sweatpants backstage during her time in the company. The said name is Drew Gulak, who's been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2016.

Over the last few weeks, Rousey has made several major revelations about the goings on in WWE during her time in the company in her memoir, Our Fight, and other interviews. The Baddest Woman on the Planet bid goodbye to the company in 2023 after a six-year tenure and has since then made it clear she had no interest in returning to it.

In a recent chat with NewsNation, Ronda Rousey recalled the time when a male WWE Superstar pulled the string of the sweatpants she was wearing.

"I was standing there with Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers. This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants and no one reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs it and starts going down the hall, and I'm like, 'What the f**k was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?' Nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal," said Ronda Rousey.

She added that none around her at the moment took issue with that person's actions and found them objectionable in any way.

All the guys around me were just like, 'It's part of the day.' I'm like, 'If this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there are other people around, what's happening to these other girls when it's not in a hallway.' That really put me on edge to where not only is this behavior prevalent, but it's so prevalent that people don't even realize it's a problem anymore," added Ronda Rousey. (H/T - Fightful Wrestling)

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey revealed the identity of the male WWE Superstar

When asked to reveal the identity of the male WWE performer, Rousey took a second before revealing it was Drew Gulak and added that she later confronted him about his actions. Ronda Rousey added that Gulak was apologetic about the incident but that it left a sour taste in her mouth.

"Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak, that's who it was. I confronted him later and I was like, 'If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this, or doing anything like this to me ever again, we're going to have a problem.' He was like, 'No, no, no. I'm glad that you said something to me.' He really backpedaled, but it put a sour taste in my mouth about the culture there and what's considered acceptable on how to touch and treat the women in the hallways, and anywhere," added Rousey.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe ever sees any more of The Baddest on the Planet in the squared circle or if she has left the business for good.

Poll : Do you see Ronda Rousey ever returning to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion