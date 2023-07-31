Current WWE star reminds Triple H of the 'greatest manager of all time,' Bobby Heenan

Professional wrestling hasn't had many managers with the caliber of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, but NXT's Robert Stone has shown the skills of the late great WWE legend. At least, that's what Triple H and Shawn Michaels think.

Shawn Michaels spoke on various topics during the recent NXT Great American Bash media call, and he was asked about Robert Stone's importance to the brand.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star's flexibility as a performer has particularly impressed Michaels, who was thrilled to have him on the brand for as long as he could.

Shawn Michaels also revealed what Triple H thought about the superstar, noting that The Game sees shades of Bobby Heenan in Stone. The Heartbreak Kid called Heenan the greatest pro wrestling manager that ever lived, and while Mr. Stone might not be on the same pedestal, Michaels explained the comparison, as you can view below:

"When he [Robert Stone] first came in, Hunter [Triple H] mentioned, 'he reminded me of Bobby Heenan. He can do so many different things.' That's a tall order. Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time, but it's because Bobby could do anything. He could transition into anything you asked him to. Robert is the same way," said HBK. [H/T Fightful]

Robert Stone is a WWE star that Shawn Michaels always likes to have around

The former TNA X-Division Champion has already been in NXT for four years and helped make multiple superstars on TV by being their on-screen manager.

WWE's developmental brand has undergone many changes in recent times, but Robert Stone continues to be a part of the company's plans. Having a trustworthy wrestler on the roster with years of experience is what every wrestling boss desires, and Shawn Michaels considers himself lucky to have Stone in that role.

Michaels believed Stone's ability to step into a tricky situation and still thrive while making those around him look better.

"When you have that much going for you, he [Robert Stone] is someone I would always like to have around. He's one of those guys where, in case of emergency, you break glass, and he can fill it," said the former WWE Champion. [H/T Fightful]

