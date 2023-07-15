Shawn Michaels says he has "a great deal of respect" for WWE RAW star (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels worked with the majority of WWE's main roster stars during their time in the developmental brand, including Finn Balor. In an exclusive interview, NXT's creative figurehead discussed his real-life admiration for the Irishman.

Balor has been a regular presence on WWE programming since joining the company in 2014. Over the last year, the former Universal Champion has featured heavily on RAW alongside his Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels gave his thoughts on Balor's professionalism behind the scenes:

"I was very happy to be able to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in NXT because I certainly missed out on it the first time. I happen to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he's brought to NXT." [From 7:28 – 7:46]

Shawn Michaels on The Judgment Day's NXT appearance

The July 11 episode of NXT largely revolved around The Judgment Day. The main event saw Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeat NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Next week, the group will appear on NXT again when Dominik Mysterio challenges Wes Lee for the North American Championship.

Discussing Mysterio's progression as a WWE star, Shawn Michaels highlighted how the likes of Balor have helped the 26-year-old:

"I don't know that you could be alongside better mentors like a Finn Balor, and certainly to have Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley by your side is not a bad thing either, so we're absolutely excited about Judgment Day, what they bring here to NXT, and the fact that they're at least lingering around here for a little while." [From 6:06 – 6:27]

In the same interview, Michaels addressed whether he will ever come out of retirement to wrestle again.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

