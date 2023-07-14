57-year-old WWE legend has no interest in wrestling again (Exclusive)

Several former WWE stars have returned to the ring since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead. Shawn Michaels, Triple H's best friend and the lead decision-maker in NXT, has no plans to join the list of returning stars.

In 2010, Michaels retired from in-ring competition after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Eight years later, The Heartbreak Kid teamed up with Triple H to defeat Kane and The Undertaker in a comeback match at Crown Jewel 2018.

Asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta whether he wants to wrestle again, Michaels gave a definitive response:

"No, no, I absolutely don't think about that at all anymore. I'm so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through NXT. I've had my time in the sun, absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had." [7:03 – 7:27]

Watch the video above to hear Michaels' thoughts on whether The Judgment Day could continue to appear in NXT.

What's next for Shawn Michaels in WWE?

The two-time Hall of Famer now works as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He oversees the creative direction of NXT and the progress of the brand's up-and-coming stars.

On July 30, NXT: The Great American Bash will take place in Cedar Park, Texas. Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov in one of the event's featured matches.

Wes Lee is also scheduled to defend the NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali. However, the card could change if Dominik Mysterio dethrones Lee in their match on the July 18 episode of NXT.

Would you like Shawn Michaels to wrestle one more match? Let us know in the comments section below.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.