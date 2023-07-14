Shawn Michaels addresses The Judgment Day's WWE NXT future (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels is remaining tight-lipped on The Judgment Day's future in WWE NXT following their recent appearance on the show.

The July 11 episode of NXT largely revolved around Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. The main roster group will feature on the show again next week when Mysterio challenges Wes Lee for the North American Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels teased that The Judgment Day might remain in NXT beyond next week's episode:

"Obviously we're thrilled to have Rhea and obviously Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they'll be here in the near future. It certainly looks like Dom is gonna, at the very least, be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We'll see what kind of ramifications that has on Great American Bash on July 30." [4:36 – 5:03]

Watch the video above to hear more from Michaels about his real-life admiration for Balor.

What happened when The Judgment Day appeared on NXT?

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley featured in the opening segment with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

The promo exchange led to a tag team match at the end of the night, which resulted in Balor and Priest defeating the NXT duo. The finish saw Balor pin Hayes after a miscommunication involving Ilja Dragunov, the NXT Champion's upcoming opponent at The Great American Bash.

Another notable moment came when Mysterio and Ripley interrupted a backstage interview with Wes Lee. The winner of the North American Championship match on next week's NXT between Lee and Mysterio will defend the title against Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash.

Would you like The Judgment Day to make more NXT appearances? Let us know in the comments section below.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.