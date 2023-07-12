Dominik Mysterio set to compete for top title 170 days after last challenge

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio appeared on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The 26-year-old showed his presence on the show by announcing a challenge after 170 days to Wes Lee for the North American Championship next week.

The last time young Mysterio went for a title shot was during 'RAW is XXX' on January 23. Damian Priest and Dominik took on The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

However, the twins emerged victorious and retained the title against Judgment Day on the red brand's 30th anniversary. Following this, Dom Dom, alongside Finn Balor, again challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for their tag team titles on June 17.

However, the match was not televised, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions defeated the Judgment Day members.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley and young Mysterio met Wes Lee in a backstage segment. It's been long since Lee has issued an open challenge for his North American Title, and Dom took advantage of the situation.

He challenged Wes Lee to defend his title next week on NXT. It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio faces Lee, unlike ambushing Seth Rollins with the help of Judgment Day on last night's WWE RAW.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio can become the new North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

