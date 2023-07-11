Judgment Day's trap spills into massive brawl after top champions saved Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day members got a taste of their own medicine on tonight's WWE RAW at the hands of Seth Rollins and current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

After the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins verbally smacked Dominik Mysterio, the two men were set to face off for the title match. However, that contest never occurred because of a massive brawl.

As The Visionary entered, young Mysterio attacked him from behind, followed by a distraction from Rhea Ripley. While Dom and Rollins took the fight in the crowd, Finn Balor and Damian Priest emerged to take out the champion and assist the Judgment Day member.

#WWE The match hasn't even started yet, Whole the Judgment Day comes out and starts attacking Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens comes out to save him. Seth, KO and Sami stands all at last. #WWE Raw The match hasn't even started yet, Whole the Judgment Day comes out and starts attacking Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens comes out to save him. Seth, KO and Sami stands all at last. #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/DeCZhtrAFT

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came to the World Heavyweight Champion's rescue, and a brawl ensued on RAW. Seth Rollins went inside the ring with a steel chair and hit Ex-con Dom as the other Judgment Day members looked on in dismay and retreated.

The team of Rollins, Owens, and Zayn had a massive staredown without a blink against Priest, Balor, Dom, and Ripley. WWE announced a massive six-man tag team match between the two teams in the main event tonight.

