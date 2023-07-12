WWE NXT Results: Carmelo Hayes defeated; Top star earns freedom; The Judgment Day invades NXT

We got another great episode of NXT tonight with The Judgement Day showing up to face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker after a brutal match and will face Carmelo Hayes at the Great American Bash.

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson def. Drew Gulak & Charley Dempsey

Cora Jade def. Kelani Jordan

Ilja Dragunov def. Bron Breakker

Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile

Stacks def. Joe Coffey

Judgment Day def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Judgment Day kicked off NXT, and Finn Balor got on the mic to say that they were back to dominate NXT. Priest said that they run all of WWE before Dominik tried to speak and got booed as usual.

Carmelo Hayes showed up with Trick Williams, and Rhea was quite unhappy that they interrupted Dirty Dom. The NXT Champion challenged The Judgment Day to a tag match, and Balor accepted it.

Tony D'Angelo was in an interview from prison and said that he wasn't hopeful about Stacks winning his freedom tonight.

WWE NXT Results (July 11, 2023): Drew Gulak & Charley Dempsey vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

Chase and Hudson attacked Gulak and Dempsey during their entrance before they headed to the ring, and the match kicked off. Andre and Dempsey were in the ring early on before newcomers Bronco Nima and Lucien Price showed up on the balcony to watch the match.

Duke and Andre were in control and kicked both opponents out of the ring before Chase and Dempsey were back to trading punches in the middle of the ring. Andre got the Chase U stomp and a crossbody, but Gulak broke up the pin.

Gulak and Dempsey came in with a double-team suplex on Chase before Thea Hail got involved and got a standing Kimura Lock in on Gulak to keep him from getting in the ring. Chase and Hudson got a double-team flatliner on Dempsey before picking up the win.

Result: Andre Chase & Duke Hudson def. Drew Gulak & Charley Dempsey

Grade: B

Von Wagner's therapy was working out, and beating up Javier Bernal last week seemingly helped him a lot.

Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan on NXT

Jade got some big moves early on and took Jordan down before hitting a double stomp to the gut. Jade locked her up on the ropes and hit a big dropkick before getting a near fall.

Jordan ducked a running elbow and got a near fall off a rollup before getting some big tackles and a spinning heel kick. Jade caught her with a kick before getting her finisher in and picking up the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Kelani Jordan

Jade was about to attack Jordan after the match, but Dana Brooke came in and sent her out of the ring.

Grade: C

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov on NXT

Breakker had the early advantage, but Ilja came back with some big chops and a top-rope knee drop. Breakker managed to get some shots in off a takedown before they suplexed each other to the outside.

Back in the ring, Dragunov got a big clothesline, followed by a series of German suplexes before Bron managed to reverse into one of his own. Bron hit what looked like a top-rope elbow drop to the head before Dragunov picked him up and dumped him onto the ring post.

Dragunov got the coast to coast before hitting the Torpedo Moskau for a very close near fall. Bron managed to get a spear to cut off a dive from Ilja before the latter got a big DDT off a counter. Bron took a running knee before Dragunov hit another Torpedo Moskau for the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Bron Breakker

Grade: A

Dominik Mysterio showed up to challenge Wes Lee to a match backstage. Lee said that he was ready right then, but Dom changed his mind and said that they should do it next week.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile on NXT

Nile had the early advantage, but Stratton tripped her up on the ropes and sent her outside with a hip attack. Back in the ring, Nile took a double stomp before dodging a handstand splash.

Stratton lifted Nile, but the latter countered with a dragon sleeper hold. Stratton managed to break out and hit her moonsault finisher for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile

Grade: B-

Backstage, Andre Chase told Thea Hail that she deserved a rematch for the NXT Women's Title and they were going to try and have it made official.

Stacks vs. Joe Coffey on NXT

Joe was telling Stacks to stay down so that D'Angelo goes away, and he becomes the new Don before taking him down with a clothesline, but Stacks kicked out. Gallus were shocked, and Stacks said that he wasn't a snitch as the match continued.

Tony D was on the phone, and we heard him cheer on for Stacks as the latter was beating Joe up in the ring. Gallus interfered to get Joe the advantage before Bronco Nima and Lucien Price showed up once more, this time to threaten Gallus.

Stacks was in control when Mark Coffey distracted the ref, and Wolfgang stepped into the ring. Stacks took a crowbar from the apron and hit Joe with it before throwing it to Wolfgang. The ref saw Wolfgang with the weapon and ejected them from ringside before Stacks picked up the win.

Result: Stacks def. Joe Coffey

Grade: B

Backstage, The Schism mocked Ivy Nile for losing her team before inviting her to join them.

The Judgment Day vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams on NXT

Priest was beating Trick up in the ring as the match began and tagged Balor in for some double-team offense. Priest tagged back in for a Broken Arrow before Balor came in with some hits in the corner.

Hayes finally tagged in and got a big stunner on Priest before the latter got a big move and a near fall. Trick broke up the pin before Priest took him outside and hit a Falcon Arrow on the announcers' desk.

Dom interfered and tried to bring a steel chair to the ring before Rhea handed Priest the Money in the Bank briefcase. Ilja Dragunov showed up to stop Priest from taking out Carmelo with the MITB briefcase before Hayes accidentally took out Dragunov.

The distraction allowed Priest to get the South of Heaven before Balor came in with the Coup de Grace for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Grade: A

