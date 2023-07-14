Shawn Michaels says two WWE NXT stars are future WrestleMania main-eventers (Exclusive)

As WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels oversees the progress of the company's next crop of major superstars. In an exclusive interview, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer mentioned Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes as possible future WrestleMania main-eventers.

Breakker, 25, and Hayes, 28, have been two of the most prominent names on NXT over the last two years. On this week's episode, Ilja Dragunov defeated Breakker to become the number one contender for Hayes' NXT Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels name-checked several NXT stars who have bright futures on RAW and SmackDown:

"Now this is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton. We have a number of young men and women that are coming through NXT that are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster." [7:47 – 8:03]

Michaels also singled out Breakker and Hayes as two people who could become WrestleMania megastars if their WWE careers keep progressing:

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future." [8:03 – 8:12]

In the video above, Shawn Michaels also spoke about Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day's status in NXT.

Shawn Michaels on NXT's exciting future

The brand's next special event, NXT: The Great American Bash, will be held at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on July 30.

Shawn Michaels has high hopes for the show, which will feature Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship defense against Ilja Dragunov:

"That's what I'm obviously focused on [NXT's future stars], and obviously we're thrilled to be bringing The Great American Bash to Cedar Park, Texas, on July 30. Looking forward to putting together a fantastic show for everybody in the great state of Texas, and me obviously doing everything I can to help them out and bring them success in the future." [8:13 – 8:32]

The event will also feature an NXT North American Championship match. Wes Lee is set to defend the title against Dominik Mysterio on the July 18 episode of NXT. Mustafa Ali will then challenge the winner at The Great American Bash.

Do you agree with Shawn Michaels? Are Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes future WrestleMania main-eventers? Let us know in the comments section below.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.