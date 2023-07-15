Shawn Michaels gives his honest take on Dominik Mysterio in WWE (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels recently offered his opinion on Dominik Mysterio's progression as a WWE Superstar over the last few years.

In 2020, Dom skipped the NXT developmental system and immediately became a member of the main roster. After performing as a babyface alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, for two years, the 26-year-old turned heel in 2022 and joined the villainous The Judgment Day faction.

Michaels replaced his best friend Triple H as NXT's creative figurehead in 2021. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, he praised Mysterio's growth as a WWE star since separating from his father on-screen:

"I think you're not the son of a WWE Superstar and not have some of his attributes, right?" Michaels said. "Rey, I think is in one hand very proud of his son, and I guess maybe on another a little bit disappointed, but I think Rey also understands that he's growing and he's becoming his own man, and that's something that Dom is doing." [From 5:17 – 5:41]

Michaels also addressed The Judgment Day member's impressive rise through the ranks without appearing in NXT at the start of his career:

"He got thrown in at the deep end pretty quickly. Certainly, he could have taken the conservative road and came through NXT, but he was thrown into the big pond on the main roster, had some struggles along the way, but certainly doing well with his association with The Judgment Day." [From 5:42 – 6:06]

Watch the video above to hear Michaels' thoughts on several other WWE topics, including his latest take on his own in-ring status.

Dominik Mysterio is set to wrestle in NXT

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley appeared on the July 11 episode of NXT. On next week's show, Mysterio will challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship.

#WWENXT Dominik Mysterio just challenged Wes Lee for the North American Championship next week!

Shawn Michaels is looking forward to seeing how the title's future might look if Dominik Mysterio dethrones Lee:

"Very excited to see what happens next week in the North American Championship [match] as Wes Lee defends against Dirty Dom, and we'll see what that brings forward from an impact on Great American Bash and Wes' match with Mustafa Ali," said HBK. [From 6:27 – 6:46]

As Michaels referenced, Lee is scheduled to defend the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash. If he loses the title to Mysterio, the card for the event will almost certainly change.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

