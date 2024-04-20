Interesting story behind one of the most popular WWE theme songs - Reports

A WWE Superstar is built up with several key components - charisma, strength, the look, the ring gear, agility, personality, and so on. One important part of the machine is the entrance and theme song, and an interesting story behind one of today's most popular themes has been revealed.

Trick Williams is on his way to the top of the industry. The 29-year-old is currently being pushed in the main event scene of WWE NXT, and will have to leave the brand if he fails to defeat NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov on Week One of Spring Breakin' next Tuesday. An insider just revealed today how WWE has major plans for the self-proclaimed Good Lookin Wrassla.

Coming out of the feud with longtime friend Carmelo Hayes, Williams has quickly grown his fanbase and one of the reasons is his theme song. Locked In was created by def rebel for WWE Music Group, and seems to be one of the more fan-favorite entrance themes from the current rosters. A new report from Fightful Select reveals that the track was not, however, actually created specifically for the former North American Champion.

The Anointed One signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in February 2021, debuted as Hayes' muscle 7 months later, and then finally made his in-ring debut one month after that. This new report notes how Williams' theme was just stock music that was not being used at the time of his debut, according to NXT production sources. However, it is now "very popular" with fans as officials move forward with Williams' solo push.

Williams' Locked In single currently has 338,000 views on the official WWE Music YouTube channel. The Spotify version has 667,283 plays, and both were uploaded in mid-October 2023.

Big plans for WWE NXT Spring Breakin' and the WWE Draft

The NXT brand is firing on all cylinders coming out of WrestleMania XL week as there is a renewed focus on making this the official third brand of World Wrestling Entertainment, along with RAW and SmackDown.

The 2024 WWE Draft is coming up later this month, and major NXT plans were recently revealed for the annual roster shake-up. The two-week NXT Spring Breakin' special is set to coincide with the Draft, which will kick off on April 26 on SmackDown in Cincinnati and then wrap up on April 29 at RAW in Kansas City.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full NXT coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the updated Spring Breakin' line-up:

NXT Spring Breakin' 2024, Week One - April 23

NXT Underground contract signing with Natalya and Lola Vice

Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino vs. Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp

No DQ Beach Brawl: Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends in a Triple Threat vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defends vs. Trick Williams. If Trick loses, he must leave NXT

NXT Spring Breakin' 2024, Week Two - April 30

NXT Underground Fight: Natalya vs. Lola Vice

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends vs. Ivar

NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer defend vs. The Authors of Pain