WWE is gearing up for one of the most exciting times of the year for pro wrestling - the Draft. New details have just leaked from backstage on what could be seen as a controversial decision once the roster shake-up has come and gone.

The 2024 WWE Draft will kick off on Friday, April 26, during SmackDown from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will then wrap up on Monday, April 29, at RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Draft continues to be a trending topic as inside updates on CM Punk's status and NXT's involvement were revealed coming out of WrestleMania Week.

Trick Williams has been rumored for a main roster call-up, especially with how he continues to climb the ranks following his recent wins over longtime partner Carmelo Hayes, who is said to be "a lock" for the Draft.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that while Williams was discussed, he is no longer under consideration for RAW or SmackDown in the Draft, and barring a last-minute change of plans, he will not be called up. With that said, officials want to keep the 29-year-old in NXT for a good reason.

WWE main roster officials remain high on The Anointed One, who will have to leave the brand if he fails to capture the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov during Week One of Spring Breakin' next Tuesday. The reason given for not using Williams in the 2024 Draft is that he is planned to be a focal point of NXT programming after the annual roster changes are made.

The self-proclaimed Good Lookin Wrassla is being discussed for several upcoming feuds, including a summer program with Dijak. However, the potential title feud remains up in the air due to Dijak's contract status, as his current deal is set to expire in June.

NXT officials have seen Williams as a future star going back to 2022. The former football player is also often praised by his co-workers and was described by other wrestlers as a quick learner with a strong work ethic and "an exceptional talent" to work with.

Main roster officials have also had their eye on the one-time NXT North American Champion for years and knew he needed work after the November 2021 SmackDown dark match in which he and Hayes lost to The Viking Raiders. However, by late 2022, officials were bringing Williams back to RAW for Main Event losses to Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and Chad Gable.

Williams was said to be well-received backstage each time he worked a main roster taping. In regards to his talent, sources in NXT and on the main roster said they have not seen the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge winner plateau as of yet, and they believe his time as the next face of NXT could serve him well.

WWE legend-turned-official praises Trick Williams

Shawn Michaels has publicly praised one of his fastest-rising stars on the NXT brand, Trick Williams.

The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative took to X this week to retweet a clip of Williams on ESPN SportsCenter. Michaels touted the former football player and the path he's blazing for others.

"@_trickwilliams is blazing a path so that others can follow. College Athlete turned Wrestler turned [WWE] Superstar! @WWERecruit #WWENXT," Shawn Michaels wrote.

Michaels' praise comes on the same week new WWE signings were also revealed. The company recently offered contracts to athletes from their eight-episode Next Gen docuseries on Roku.

