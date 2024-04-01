WWE has plans for new star to be pushed at Gunther's level - Reports

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL is winding down with less than a week left to go. Fans are already buzzing over who will get one of the biggest post-WrestleMania pushes, and a top star is suddenly a leading candidate.

Ilja Dragunov is currently in his first reign as NXT Champion after defeating Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy in September 2023. He is scheduled to defend the title against Tony D'Angelo at NXT Stand And Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania XL weekend.

The Mad Dragon is not reportedly planned for a post-WrestleMania call-up to the main roster as of now, according to Fightful. However, it was noted that he is expected to make his way to the main roster upon losing the title as some people in NXT feel like Dragunov is beyond the brand at this point in his career.

WWE officials supposedly have plans to push Dragunov in a similar capacity to his longtime rival Gunther. The report claimed some in NXT believe officials see the 30-year-old in the same vein as the current Intercontinental Champion, and that could lead to a similar push once Dragunov makes his way to the main roster.

Dragunov constantly receives praise in NXT, with producers noting that they have to give him very little direction. This was said to be unique to Dragunov among the current roster. One NXT source praised the Russian grappler for elevating anyone he steps into the ring with. Described as incredibly easy to work with, The Czar was praised for having an incredible mind for the pro wrestling business, and for just being a 'wonderful person to be around,' according to a NXT source.

There was some speculation on Dragunov possibly turning down a call-up due to the trips back home to see family, but that is reportedly not the case as WWE officials were more than happy to accommodate his schedule.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 updated card

The fourth annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event will take place next Saturday during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Stand & Deliver will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo, plus Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes. There's no word yet on any potential surprises for Stand & Deliver, but anything is possible during WrestleMania weekend.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver 2024 line-up:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Championship vs. Tournament Winners

Oba Femi defends the NXT North American Championship vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

Lyra Valkyria defends the NXT Women's Championship vs. Roxanne Perez

Ilja Dragunov defends the NXT Championship vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 will begin airing Saturday at 12pm ET on Peacock and WWE Network. The event will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

