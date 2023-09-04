Shawn Michaels has major role backstage in guiding him, WWE star confesses

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov recently opened up about who he looks up to for advice.

Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Dragunov has been one of the best pro wrestlers in the world for some time now. His current run in NXT has seen him go from strength to strength since making the switch from NXT UK.

During a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Dragunov was asked about whom he seeks for advice. He said that he consults Shawn Michaels if he ever feels that there is room for improvement.

“If I want to have improvement in my work, I’m definitely going to ask Shawn Michaels. So they’re the people who I think are the people I need to go to to know, okay, what I do, it makes sense. I can continue the way I do this and continue to play around with my ideas and be the person I am. So now everything works very well.” [ Wrestle Zone ]

Michaels is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of the NXT brand.

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin reacts to praise from Shawn Michaels

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years of being in the industry.

WWE made a tribute video for the superstar, which featured many big names, including Shawn Michaels, who praised Benjamin and hailed him as a future Hall of Famer.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benjamin was asked about this statement by Michaels. He said that he had never thought about potentially getting inducted into the Hall of Fame and felt honored by the compliment.

"Yeah, that coming from Shawn Michaels was a huge compliment to me. Even when he said it, I was like, 'Oh.' You don't really think about that stuff when you get in the business. Because I grew up watching wrestling. So to be even being in that conversation of being a Hall of Famer, for me, is — yeah, I can't own it yet because when I first got into it, I thought I'd be done by now. So, again, to be in that conversation, I'm honored."

Benjamin was last seen in action a few months back when he teamed up with Cedric Alexander to take on the Indus Sher on an episode of WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Ilja Dragunov move to the main roster? Let us know in the comments.