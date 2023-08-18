Former champion on Shawn Michaels calling him a future Hall of Famer

A former champion recently spoke out about Shawn Michaels, calling him a future Hall of Famer.

Shelton Benjamin debuted in WWE in 2002. Right from the start of his career, it was evident that he had an immense athletic ability that would take him far in this business. He was immediately touted as the company's future and won multiple titles before leaving in 2010.

He returned to the company in 2017 and recaptured the tag titles. Given his accolades, it seems like Benjamin is a sure-shot future Hall of Famer, and even Shawn Michaels seems to think so when he says there is a place waiting for him.

Shelton Benjamin opened up about Michaels's comments in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he stated that he never thought about that stuff when he got into the business.

"Yeah, that coming from Shawn Michaels was a huge compliment to me," Benjamin said. "Even when he said it, I was like, 'Oh.' You don't really think about that stuff when you get in the business. I was just thinking, 'Get into wrestling and have fun.' Because I grew up watching wrestling. So to be even being in that conversation of being a Hall of Famer, for me, is — yeah, I can't own it yet because when I first got into it, I thought I'd be done by now. So, again, to be in that conversation, I'm honored." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Baron Corbin asked Shawn Michaels to pull him off RAW and SmackDown

Even since Baron Corbin recently appeared in NXT, he has had a resurgence in his career. He got a new gimmick and seemed to enjoy his time in NXT. While it may look like he was demoted to NXT, that isn't the case.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baron Corbin revealed that he asked Shawn Michaels to pull him off RAW and SmackDown so that he could refine his character in NXT.

"And I talked to Shawn, and he asked what I wanna do, and I said, 'If I'm here, let me be here.' Let's pull me off RAW, pull me off SmackDown. Let's rebuild my character.' And they grabbed onto it. They said, 'Absolutely, let's refine your character. Let's make it what you want it. We're all in.' And they are giving me this opportunity," added Corbin.

It will be interesting to see if this change will benefit Baron Corbin's career in the long run.

