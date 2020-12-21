The Hurt Business win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC

Tonight at WWE TLC, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Business defeated the New Day to capture the RAW tag team titles for the first time in their career.

This marks Alexander's fourth championship title win as part of WWE, while it's championship win number 10 for Benjamin throughout his career with the company.

The finish saw Alexander tag himself in as Benjamin was looking to finish off Kofi Kingston. Normally things like this usually backfire in professional wrestling, but Alexander hit the Lumbar Check to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.

While Benjamin looked less than pleased in the moment, that quickly faded as the four members of the Hurt Business celebrated their newly-won championship gold at the top of the ramp.

Cedric Alexander got the pin for his team at WWE TLC

This ends the New Day's record-breaking 10th WWE tag team title reign between RAW and SmackDown. With Big E no longer part of the New Day, with the three men on separate brands, it will be interesting to see what's next for Woods and Kingston as the tag team ventures into new territory in 2021.

Considering how the New Day and The Hurt Business have been feuding over the last several weeks, it's probably safe to say that the series of matches between these two seriously talented tag teams is far from over.

What are your thoughts on The Hurt Business becoming the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions at TLC tonight? Who do you hope to see this team face off with in the future besides the New Day? How do Woods and Kingston bounce back from this defeat? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.