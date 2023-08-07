WWE Superstar requested Shawn Michaels to pull him off RAW and SmackDown (Exclusive)

Baron Corbin recently revealed details of his NXT return and recalled asking Shawn Michaels to pull him off WWE's main roster.

The former IC Champion was announced as a free agent during the 2023 Draft. This allowed the 38-year-old performer to appear on any brand, be it RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. While embroiled in a feud with Cameron Grimes on the blue brand, Corbin still made time to show up on the developmental brand.

He was quick to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship, though he failed to capture the gold. Baron Corbin then went on to face the debuting Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, at the Great American Bash last month. Their bout ended in a double count-out, leaving room for a rematch.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baron Corbin revealed that he wasn't instructed but asked if he wanted to go down to NXT. He added that it was initially meant to be only a short stint, as he was to return after feuding with Hayes.

"No, not at all. I was asked, 'Hey, would you mind going down there?' It's one of those things. They weren't like, 'Hey, you're going down to NXT.' I'm a free agent on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. They asked me, 'Hey, would you go down there and work with Carmelo a little bit.' We thought it might be a two or three-week thing, and then I'll go back because I'm still doing SmackDown. I'm working with Cameron Grimes on SmackDown," said Baron Corbin.

However, Corbin added that he requested Shawn Michaels to pull him off WWE's main roster and let him remain in NXT for a little longer to rebuild his character.

"And I talked to Shawn, and he asked what I wanna do, and I said, 'If I'm here, let me be here.' Let's pull me off RAW, pull me off SmackDown. Let's rebuild my character.' And they grabbed onto it. They said, 'Absolutely, let's refine your character. Let's make it what you want it. We're all in.' And they are giving me this opportunity," added Corbin. [0:44 - 1:29]

Baron Corbin would have been a chef if he hadn't become a WWE Superstar

Elsewhere in the chat, Bill Apter asked Baron Corbin to reveal what career path he would have chosen if not a wrestler.

He mentioned that if he hadn't become a WWE Superstar, he would have been a chef with his own barbeque joint.

"A chef. I would have owned a barbeque spot, my own restaurant. Creating dishes and charging people way too much money to eat there, and throwing down on some good food." [4:23 - 4:32]

It remains to be seen if a rematch between Baron Corbin and Gable Steveson materializes sometime down the line in WWE NXT.

