"He will attack Gunther at 2 am in the morning" - Fans are convinced the only person to submit The Ring General in WWE is coming for him

Fans think a former rival of WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther could soon come for his gold and set up a much-anticipated rematch. The said wrestler is current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, who has submitted The Ring General in the past.

Back in August 2021, at NXT TakeOver 36, Dragunov defeated The Ring General to end his record-setting reign with the now-defunct NXT UK Championship. While the match itself was one for the ages, with the two performers brutalizing each other, it's best remembered for being the last time Gunther was submitted in WWE.

The Imperium leader has been functioning at an altogether different level since then, with his current reign with the IC Title surpassing 600 days. Many performers have attempted to capture the gold him, but none have been successful so far.

However, fans believe Gunther hasn't faced his toughest challenger yet. In the comments section of a recent Twitter post, fans came in droves to write that once Ilja Dragunov loses his NXT Title, he could come for his former rival on WWE RAW.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Ilja Dragunov is all set to put his NXT World Championship on the line against Tony D'Angelo at NXT: Stand and Deliver on April 6th.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Gunther's match on this week's WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about being left underwhelmed by Gunther's non-title match against Dominik Mysterio on the Monday night show. The former WWE writer explained that since the company was seemingly running out of possible matches, it was resorting to booking heel vs. heel clashes that generated little interest from the viewers.

“When you take away the characters, and you take away the storylines, all that you have are the matches. Bro, you’re gonna run out of matches. So, okay, so now we’re going heel vs. heel because they’re running out of matches. You don’t have to rely on matches when you got storylines and characters,” the wrestling veteran said.

Gunther's IC Title challenger for WrestleMania 40 will be determined at next week's RAW in a six-man Gauntlet match. Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, and Ricochet will be participating in the multi-man match to decide The Ring General's next opponent for his title at WrestleMania XL.

Are you excited about seeing Ilja Dragunov and Gunther go to war on WWE's main roster? Sound off.

