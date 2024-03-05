First-time matches take place on WWE RAW but fail to win over wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE RAW aired its latest episode this week, where the company continued building towards WrestleMania. The show this week featured some exciting matches with massive 'Mania implications, but one person who wasn’t satisfied with all the exciting in-ring action was Vince Russo.

After Dominik Mysterio confronted Gunther last week, The Judgment Day member finally got his chance to face The Ring General in a non-title match. Despite a spirited performance, he came up short against the Intercontinental Champion. The Judgment Day, however, got some revenge after they beat Imperium in a tag team match later on in the night.

Reviewing the show on Legion of RAW, Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that the fact that the company is booking these two heel factions against each other means they’ve run out of matches.

“When you take away the characters, and you take away the storylines, all that you have are the matches. Bro, you’re gonna run out of matches. So, okay, so now we’re going heel vs. heel because they’re running out of matches. You don’t have to rely on matches bro when you got storylines and characters bro,” the wrestling veteran said. (46:35-46:57)

According to the former WCW employee, the reason for this is that the company has focused on matches instead of building storylines and characters. Thus, the creative team has to resort to setting up these matches.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Please give credit to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the article.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face former WWE Intercontinental champion someday:

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Did you enjoy this week's RAW? Yes No 0 votes