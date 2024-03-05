Adam Pearce announces six contenders for Gunther's Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40

Adam Pearce has been teasing an Intercontinental Championship announcement for Gunther for a while now. After several hints and superstars approaching him, the RAW General Manager finally announced six contenders for the IC Title.

We have seen numerous stars approach Adam Pearce, including Chad Gable, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and most recently, JD McDonagh, who made a last-second pitch for a shot at the title.

As a result, Adam Pearce announced that six men would be competing in a Gauntlet Match on RAW next week to determine Gunther's Intercontinental Title opponent at WrestleMania - Sami Zayn, "Big" Bronson Reed, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable:

Many hoped it would lead to a ladder match at WrestleMania 40, but it looks like only one man can make it to The Show of Shows. The two sentimental favorites will be Sami Zayn and Chad Gable. The latter had a great rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion in late summer last year.

Meanwhile, Gunther faced Dominik Mysterio tonight, who fought well but ultimately fell short.

It looks like it's open season for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania. The Ring General has only increased the belt's prestige, and it will be interesting to see who he faces at WrestleMania 40.

