Potential reason behind the timing of the WWE Draft - Reports

The WWE Draft is set to take place in less than two weeks. There are loads of rumors and speculation on the annual roster shake-up, but now news on the timing of the two-night event has leaked from backstage.

NXT is set to play a major role in the 2024 Draft after details just leaked from backstage. The Draft Night One will be held on Friday, April 26, at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. They will conclude the WWE Draft on Monday, April 29, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. It's interesting to note that the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27, in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE booked their Draft the same week as the National Football League for a good reason. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the timing is not coincidental as officials wanted to capitalize on "draft fever" as they have in the past.

Sources were asked if there will be hard and fast rules for the Draft this year or if there will be more leniency. They noted that input will be accepted from media affiliates, especially upcoming partners CW and Netflix, as the company has done with RAW and SmackDown network partners in the past.

Another source added, "The Netflix deal is closer to next year's Draft than this year's draft, so that won't be something we need to worry about for a while."

CM Punk set for the WWE Draft

CM Punk has been out of action since suffering a torn triceps at the Royal Rumble in January. However, the company has found ways to keep him on TV and involved with the storylines.

It was confirmed this past week that Punk will be appearing on both nights of the 2024 Draft. The star was announced for SmackDown and RAW while featured on the following promotional graphics front-and-centre.

CM Punk featured on RAW and SmackDown graphics for the WWE Draft

Punk recently provided an update on his injury and status. Unless he returns early as a big surprise, it appears the former AEW World Champion will still need around six to eight months of recovery, which was the originally announced timeline. He could be back in time for SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed.

