WWE reveals CM Punk Draft update

CM Punk's WWE Draft status has been the subject of speculation due to his injury status. WWE has just revealed an update on the RAW Superstar and the two-night Draft event that is scheduled to take place ahead of the inaugural Backlash France PLE.

Triple H announced during WrestleMania XL weekend that the 2024 WWE Draft will kick off on Friday, April 26, during SmackDown at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The roster shake-up will then wrap on Monday, April 29, at RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. There is a lot of buzz for the 2024 Draft as this is the first of the new era.

Punk is still recovering from a torn triceps but has remained on WWE TV and digital projects in a non-wrestling role. The company has just confirmed that The Second City Saint will be appearing at Night One and Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Punk is the sole superstar featured on promotional graphics for both shows, as seen below. The company will likely release updated graphics with the new WWE Draft logo in the near future.

CM Punk on promotional graphics for RAW and SmackDown shows with the WWE Draft

The WWE and arena websites have the following names advertised for SmackDown: Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, The Street Profits, Jade Cargill, plus two likely dark main events - Raquel Rodriguez vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

The same outlets have the following names listed for RAW: Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, GUNTHER, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and The New Day.

CM Punk seemingly reacts to AEW airing All In footage

The big news coming out of this week's AEW Dynamite was once again related to a current or former WWE Superstar.

Tony Khan aired the security camera footage of CM Punk's All In altercation with Jack Perry on Wednesday's Dynamite. The decision has been criticized on social media and within AEW.

Punk took to his Instagram Stories after the segment and apparently reacted with a photo of President Bush aboard the USS Lincoln in May 2003 with a "Mission Accomplished" banner to controversially and incorrectly signal the end of combat operations in Iraq.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has not provided any direct comments on the AEW segment. While the RAW Superstar has not shared his thoughts on what happened, a WWE Hall of Famer has chimed in with a brutal response.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Where should CM Punk go in the 2024 WWE Draft? Stay on RAW! Go to SmackDown! 0 votes View Discussion