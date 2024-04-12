Massive update on Tony Schiavone's reaction to AEW airing All In 2023 footage - Reports

The fallout from this week's AEW Dynamite continues as the wrestling world reacts to the backstage footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry from All In 2023, and Tony Khan's decision to reveal the footage. Tony Schiavone's apparent live reaction to the segment on Dynamite has been one of the most discussed topics coming out of the show, and now an update has just leaked from within the company.

The Young Bucks revealed the All In footage as promised on Dynamite, showing how The Second City Saint put hands on the former Jungle Boy first. The All Elite EVPs tried to tie the reveal into their current program with FTR, but the majority of the feedback to the segment has been negative, and that goes for people in AEW as well.

AEW aired shots of Schiavone at the commentary table, before and after the footage was shown, and he seemed to look a bit uncomfortable. This was observed by many viewers who chimed in on social media. However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that The Voice of WCW was just selling.

Sources close to the situation noted to the Observer that Schiavone was just selling the idea that heels were about to do something heelish. Schiavone's role was to look disgusted.

Schiavone was said to be shocked that people took his reaction as anything but selling. The 66-year-old has not publicly commented as of this writing.

AEW Dynasty line-up for the inaugural event

All Elite Wrestling now has seven matches finalized for their inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view.

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC is now official for the event. The match had been expected, but Okada accepted PAC's challenge on this week's Dynamite.

It remains to be seen how many more matches will be announced for Dynasty with just over one week to go. Below is the current line-up:

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

The House of Black vs. Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe

Tournament Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

House Rules: TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Thunder Rosa

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Dynasty will take place on Sunday, April 21 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Dynasty coverage and all breaking AEW news.

