Huge update on AEW's backstage morale following All In 2023 footage release - Exclusive

Sportskeeda Wrestling has learned some exclusive details about the backstage morale in AEW following Tony Khan's release of the backstage footage from All In 2023 at this week's episode of Dynamite.

It's safe to say only a handful of Dynamite episodes have generated the same kind of interest as the latest one. The episode started to generate buzz when the company promoted that it would release the backstage footage from All In 2023. For those unaware, CM Punk had a real-life fight with Jack Perry at the show, which led to the former getting fired.

A few rumors emerged after the episode that suggested that AEW's backstage morale was down due to the footage being aired on Dynamite. However, Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling has exclusively learned that all seems to be fine backstage, with sources suggesting the rumors were exaggerated.

The angle nicely played into the ongoing feud between FTR and The Young Bucks, with the latter duo pointing out how the former team was close to CM Punk.

