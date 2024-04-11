AEW's backstage reaction to Tony Khan airing CM Punk-Jack Perry footage is not good - Reports

A recent report has hinted that AEW's backstage reaction to Tony Khan airing the CM Punk-Jack Perry footage from All In 2023 is not favorable.

Khan released the unseen All In backstage footage featuring CM Punk and Jack Perry's brawl on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Young Bucks presented the controversial video on the show as part of a segment.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed that people in AEW were seemingly frustrated with Khan for releasing the footage. People wanted to let bygones be bygones but the CEO brought back the matter and it possibly opened some old wounds.

"Now here as soon as Tony did that [CM Punk-Jack Perry footage announcement], then I started hearing from people, and it was people who were just like really frustrated, like now it's back, the whole thing is back and there's things that have happened and people have [been] made to look bad now and they can't answer back. It opened up a wound that needed to be closed. They needed to move past this," Meltzer said.

Bully Ray slams Tony Khan for releasing All In footage

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed Tony Khan releasing the All In footage on Dynamite.

On the Busted Open podcast, Ray said he wasn't a big fan of the idea as he believed it wouldn't do the company any good.

"Is this what's gonna get more people to tune into your product? Punk admitted to everything that he did, so let's just say this, this video corroborates everything that Punk said (…) Where is the win for AEW here? I don't see the endgame. It's not like they're airing the footage to prove what Punk said was wrong. Punk admitted. He put his hands on Jack Perry. Punk admitted to a verbal altercation and admitted to people breaking it up. What is this video going to show us?"

Bully Ray wasn't impressed after he saw the footage on Dynamite and criticized the company's creative team for the move. He even offered to work for Tony Khan for free, aiming to make All Elite Wrestling's product better.

