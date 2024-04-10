WWE Hall of Famer slams Tony Khan for releasing All In 2023 backstage footage

Tony Khan's plans to release backstage footage from AEW All In 2023 have rubbed a WWE Hall of Famer the wrong way.

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on the CM Punk and Tony Khan situation. The conflict surfaced again after Punk went on the MMA Hour and took shots at AEW and his former boss. This interview rubbed Tony Khan the wrong way and the company revealed that they would air the backstage footage from All In 2023 this week on Dynamite. Khan reaffirmed the same again yesterday.

Speaking on his podcast Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray questioned the need for Tony to release the backstage footage from All In as it won't do the company any good.

"Is this what's gonna get more people to tune in to your product?" Bully asked. "Punk admitted to everything that he did, so let's just say this video corroborates everything that Punk [said]. ... Where is the win for AEW here?"

Bully Ray continued to question the end game for AEW:

"I don't see the endgame," Bully continued. "It's not like they're airing the footage to prove what Punk said was wrong. Punk admitted he put his hands on Jack Perry. Punk admitted to a verbal altercation. Punk admitted to people breaking it up. What is this video going to show us?" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Tony Khan promises to air the real backstage footage

When the announcement was made that AEW would release the footage from All In, many fans expected it to be a switch and bait. However, several reports indicated otherwise.

Now, Tony himself has confirmed that he will be airing the real footage from All In 2023.

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage, The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well," he said.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan will release the actual footage from All In and how it will be perceived by the fans.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think AEW will really release the unseen footage from AEW All In? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion