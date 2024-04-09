Tony Khan breaks silence on airing All In footage: "AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise"

Following CM Punk's interview on The MMA Hour, Tony Khan's AEW announced that they will be airing backstage footage of the infamous altercation from All In. Many believe it is one of the promotion's attempts to increase their declining ratings and they fail to deliver what is advertised. Khan has now confirmed that they will be broadcasting the footage on this week's episode of Dynamite.

AEW President confirmed the same during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan stated that the company has a great track record of delivering what they advertise:

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage, The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well," he said.

Khan revealed the reason behind the decision, saying it was based on putting up the best show for AEW and getting more interest for the upcoming pay-per-view Dynasty. He also said the real-life footage affected several individuals and will air for the first time on Dynamite.

If any fan thought the CM Punk-AEW controversy was over, they have another thought coming. While the issue occurred in 2023, and both the individuals involved, Punk and Perry, are now with different wrestling promotions, there seems to be still some life in the controversy.

Tony Khan is reportedly upset over CM Punk's recent comments on AEW

During WrestleMania week, CM Punk appeared on The MMA Hour and talked about various topics including his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW: All In. At the pay-per-view, Perry took shots at Punk during his match against HOOK. This led to a backstage fight ahead of Second City Saint's bout with Samoa Joe.

The aftermath of that tussle is evident too, with Punk leaving the promotion and Perry working with NJPW. The controversy would have died down, if the Voice of the Voiceless had not given that fateful interview to MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and given out details about the brawl.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed rumors of Tony Khan deciding to air the footage and stated that Khan was upset over Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani.

"It is true. On Dynamite, Tony Khan is airing the Jack Perry-CM Punk footage from All In. It is not bait and switch. I am not talking one person, multiple people. It is a hundred percent, they are airing the footage, and Tony was very upset with CM Punk's interview. Apparently, I am told, he wanted to air this footage a long time ago, for whatever reason he did not, and now, because I guess of the timing and the interview and what CM Punk said, he is going to air it," Alvarez said.

It remains to be seen what the footage will reveal, and whether public perception will change later on.

